Viral 'elevator girl' is back to promote safe movie watching

MANILA -- Remember the cheerful elevator attendant who became an Internet sensation and even had her life story featured on "Maalaala Mo Kaya"?

She is back, this time to promote safe movie watching.

Cheridel Alejandrino was spotted at the launch of SM's launch of its drive-in cinema at the Mall of Asia concert grounds in Pasay City early this week.

Wearing a red uniform, the "elevator girl" guided motorists as she held a sign that read #SafeandFunMovieWatching.

Check out her photos below:

Alejandrino shot to Internet fame in 2013 after a video of her happily informing elevator passengers of establishments found at a specific floor went viral on YouTube.

She was later on honored by her employer, SM Supermalls, for "exemplary customer service."

Aside from "MMK," Alejandrino also became part of another ABS-CBN show, "Pinoy Big Brother."

She replaced actress Alex Gonzaga and joined other contestants such as model Daniel Matsunaga.