Food shorts: New cakes, condiment refilling station, inasal discount

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

EATERY GIVES BACK THROUGH LARK X FAT KID INSIDE CAMPAIGN

Heaven's Touch Cuisine is one of the eateries directly affected by the extended community quarantine. For this reason, its owners decided to enter their food business for consideration in the Lark x The Fat Kid Inside campaign.

As one of the chosen winners, Heaven's Touch Cuisine was granted cash support to keep their business operational. In turn, a portion of the donation was used by Heaven's Touch to prepare and deliver food packs to various City Hub sites.

Before becoming a winner of the Lark x The Fat Kid Inside campaign, the Piadoche family had already completed a successful food drive, funded by donations they solicited themselves. Three thousand meals were shared with hospital workers, officers at checkpoints, homeless individuals, and those residing in shelters, during this drive.

The funds they received from Lark and Erwan Heussaff enabled Heaven's Touch Catering to deliver around 2,500 more food packs, this time for blue collar workers at City Hub to enjoy.

INASAL DISCOUNT AT ISLA SUGBU SEAFOOD CITY

Isla Sugbu Seafood City is offering 50% off its chicken inasal.

For P138, customers get to enjoy two pieces of chicken inasal that boasts of smoky, savory, and tangy flavors.

Customers can avail of the offer for dine-in and take-out at Isla Sugbu Seafood City branches at Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City and Grand Convention Center in Cebu City.

Pickup and delivery options are also available via the Central Delivery website, with the discount available until stocks last.

KUYA J'S REOPENS 3 MORE STORES

Kuya J's has reopened three additional stores which are located at SM Seaside Cebu, Robinsons Galleria South, and SM BF Paranaque.

These are now accepting orders for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Aside from the three recently reopened stores, Kuya J is also operational in several other locations including Otis, SM San Lazaro, Robinsons Manila, SM Megamall, Eastwood, Paseo de Magallanes, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Novaliches, SM Cubao, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, Festival Mall, SM East Ortigas, SM Marikina, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Baclaran, and SM Fairview.

Customers outside Metro Manila can head to Kuya J's branches in Robinsons Naga, SM Legazpi, Robinsons Imus, SM Pampanga, SM Lipa, SM Sta. Rosa, Robinsons Valencia, SM San Mateo, and SM Cebu.

LA GERMANIA SHARES ONLINE SHOPPING TIPS

Italian heritage brand La Germania has shared a quick online shopping guide to getting the right kitchen appliances.

These include knowing what one needs and reading up on the features of each appliance; taking measurements to ensure the product fits the kitchen space and considering the layout; making sure to transact with legitimate sellers, especially for big-ticket items; and checking delivery policies to make sure items are in good condition when received.

La Germania products are available online via its website, as well as its official pages on Shopee and Lazada.

NEW CAKES FROM MAX'S CORNER BAKERY

Max's Corner Bakery is offering a new selection of cakes, letting people indulge without the need for big celebrations.

The new items include Caramel Cake (starts at P379 for a 5-inch cake), Malagos Chocolate Cake (starts at P490 for a 5-inch cake), and Triple Treat (starts at P699 for an 8-inch cake).

These are available at Max's Corner Bakery branches in Luzon for delivery, takeout, or dine in; online via the Max's Restaurant website; or via phone delivery at 888-79000 for Metro Manila.

NUTRIASIA REOPENS 'BRING YOUR OWN BOTE' STORE IN BGC

NutriAsia has reopened its Bring Your Own Bote (BYOB) store at the Mind Museum at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The company said it has improved its refill service to ensure safety during the "new normal."

Customers will order their desired NutriAsia products by filling out an online order and waiver form. Once completed, they will receive a confirmation via e-mail which they need to show at the store.

Upon showing the confirmation e-mail, their clean and dry bottles will be sterilized, refilled, and weighed. They can they pay for their purchase using GCash or BPI.

Those who do not have reusable bottles can also buy a new 500 ml glass bottle for P20, which is sterilized and ready to be refilled with NutriAsia products.

More details are available on NutriAsia's Facebook page.