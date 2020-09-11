Adopt a tree: Help save the environment, have a tree 'named' after you

Interested in having a tree "named" after you while helping save the environment?

For a donation of P250, one forest tree can be planted in the La Mesa Watershed and named after you if you will be its "godparent" or donor.

This as ABS-CBN Foundation's (AFI) Bantay Kalikasan moves to raise funds for the preservation of the La Mesa Watershed through the "Puno ng Puno" (Filled with Trees) campaign.

The campaign targets to plant 8,000 additional forest trees with the help of organizations and Filipinos who care for the environment.

"The donation will allow our dedicated forest workers to plant a tree, maintain and protect it so we can ensure its survival," shared Bantay Kalikasan program director Jen Santos.



"La Mesa Watershed is the only remaining forest of its size in Metro Manila. It is a vital component of the water system that provides drinking water for Metro Manila. Watersheds play critical roles in providing clean and affordable water," she said.

The months of June to early October are considered the most suitable months for planting here in the Philippines because of the abundance of rain. Thus, the perfect time for new trees.

Stretching from Quezon City, Caloocan City, and the town of Rodriguez in Rizal, the La Mesa Watershed and Nature Reserve is the last forest in the metropolis.

The 2,659-hectare area is proven to be vital in the country as it houses a reservoir that is part of a water system that provides drinking water for a growing population of more than 12 million residents of Metro Manila.

To join this advocacy, donations may be sent via BDO and GCash, just send a screenshot of the transaction receipt to [email protected]

For more information, visit abs-cbnfoundation.com, or follow ABS-CBN Foundation on Facebook.