MANILA – The first child of athlete Melissa Gohing and actor Rocco Nacino has been receiving much love even before his birth.

The couple held two baby showers for their baby boy Nacino. The first event was attended by their respective families and Q team, according to the actor.

“The Q team was finally gathered together once again to celebrate the coming of baby boy Nacino and we did part 1 of our baby shower at @the_orange_bucket Newport City,” said Nacino.

“A night of heavy eating, conversations and bonding with the Gohings, Nacinos and Q team!! Anak, you are loved by many! Everyone's excited to meet you!”

They also had a separate baby shower for the godparents of their son, as well as their close friends.

Last June, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged in 2020, three years after entering into a romantic relationship. The couple got married in January 2021.

RELATED VIDEO