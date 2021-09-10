LOOK: Kylie Verzosa goes sexy for men's magazine

MANILA -- It's been five years since she won Miss International, but Kylie Verzosa continues to show why she deserved the crown.

The beauty queen-turned-actress posed in what is probably her sexiest photo shoot yet as she appears on the latest cover of the men's magazine Esquire Philippines.

The shots, taken by photographer to the stars BJ Pascual, were inspired by Verzosa's first starring role via the erotic thriller "The Housemaid."

Just like in some of her publicity photos for the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean film, Verzosa can be seen posing in a tub filled with what is made to appear like blood.

In another photo, she posed for the camera in a white nightdress.

Verzosa rose to fame in 2016 after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International title.

She went on to pursue a showbiz career a year later, appearing in shows such as "Los Bastardos."

Verzosa earlier credited Jake Cuenca, her boyfriend and "Los Bastardos" co-star, for accepting the title role in "The Housemaid."

