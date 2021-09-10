Photo from Cinema ‘76 Film Society Facebook page

After becoming a home for film enthusiasts, the Cinema ‘76 Film Society is ceasing operations of its first micro-cinema branch in San Juan on September 15.

On its Facebook page, Cinema ‘76 announced the sad news to Filipino movie fans on Friday.

“Cinema '76 Film Society San Juan is officially closing its doors on September 15, 2021. Our first micro-cinema branch, which opened in 2016, became a haven for filmmakers, producers, and film fans looking for a home,” the statement said.

“Our hearts may be heavy, but we know that this is not goodbye. We believe in the resilience of creatives in the industry. We believe in the passion of Filipino movie fans. Magkakasama-sama rin tayo ulit sa loob ng sinehan.”

The Cinema ‘76 Film Society also assured film fans that its Anonas, Quezon City branch is still waiting for the reopening of cinemas in the country.

“Once the world is ready, Cinema '76 Film Society will continue to serve movie fans looking for a home in our Anonas, QC branch. Thanks for the memories, Cinema '76 San Juan,” the statement added.

It also released released a tribute video, featuring some of the events and screenings at the San Juan branch.

The entertainment industry was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down many establishments including cinemas.

Last June, the Anonas branch was converted into a movie-themed balcony café, serving a cup of coffee, hot or cold, to anyone looking for a new hangout spot in the metro.

Called simply Cinema ’76 Café, the balcony venue lives up to its moniker, with movie-themed décor and menu items.

Movie posters from TBA Studios, the film company behind Cinema ’76, are on display, for instance, with benches modeled after the micro-cinema’s signature couch seats.