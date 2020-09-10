WATCH: Juliana Gomez shares cereal milk ice cream recipe

MANILA -- Juliana Gomez shared how she makes her favorite cereal milk ice cream as she celebrated her birthday with her family in Ormoc.

She appeared on the vlog of her father, actor and Ormoc City mayor Richard Gomez, who then paired her cereal milk ice cream with lumpia wrapper "crepes," which are fried in butter.

The recipe involved toasting corn flakes, soaking them in milk for 20 minutes, and straining the resulting sweet liquid.

"[You can use this as a] crust, you can use it for icebox cake," Juliana said, referring to the remaining cereal. "You can't really put this in the ice cream because when it's wet and then it freezes it becomes, parang nougat. It's not so pleasant in ice cream, I've tried."

The milk mixture is then mixed into a saucepan with cream, sugar, and salt, and beaten egg yolks with vanilla.

Gomez then asked Juliana: "Ano bang pumasok sa utak mo at nag-ice cream-ice cream ka ngayon?"

To which she simply replied: "Because we have an ice cream maker so I thought, why not make some ice cream?"

Watch the father and daughter tandem make dessert below: