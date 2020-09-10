WATCH: Gabbi Garcia shares nighttime skin care routine

MANILA -- Gabbi Garcia shared her nighttime routine in her newest vlog, saying she always makes sure to care for her skin before going to bed.

The actress started her video by removing her makeup using cold cream.

She then took a shower, brushed her teeth, and washed her face using facial cleanser.

"The reason why I don't wash my face right away after I remove my makeup is... I'm prone to whiteheads under my chin. Sabi nila it's because of the toothpaste daw," she said.

Moving to her dresser, Garcia then dried her hair and applied lotion, toner, essence, recovery oil, and lip moisturizer.

"Super masipag akong mag-skin care, guys," she admitted. "As in kahit noong nagte-taping ako and puyat, or whatever happens, even when I travel, I never forget to apply my skin care," she said.

"It's a must. I can't miss it, day and night," she added.

Watch her vlog below: