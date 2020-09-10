Rex Book Store limits bulk orders amid overpriced resale of law books

MANILA -- Rex Book Store is limiting bulk orders amid reports that resellers are hoarding their law books and selling them at a much higher price.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Rex Book Store called on resellers to "be mindful of the plight of all students who are already burdened during this pandemic."

"While reselling provides a financial opportunity to some, let's not abuse it and deprive students the opportunity to progress academically," it said.

Rex Book Store said it is doing its best to meet orders for books and other printed materials, and to have them delivered to their operating branches.

Now on its 70th year, Rex Book Store is a provider of educational books and other learning solutions for students, as well as teaching materials.