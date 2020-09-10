Did you know? Tutuban Center has an online store

MANILA -- Aside from Dapitan Arcade and HMR Trading Haus, another popular shopping destination has put up an online store as many people continue to stay at home during the pandemic.

Tutuban Center recently announced that it has a new shopping site called Tutubuy, making it Divisoria's first online wholesale store.

"Get the best and affordable finds in Divisoria from Tutuban's wholesale partner merchants," it said in a Facebook post.

"From homeware to decorations, packaging supplies, tailoring accessories, toys, and party needs, all these items may be delivered right to your doorstep for a one-time transaction fee and delivery charge," it added.

As of writing, the wholesale merchants available at Tutubuy are Anding's Toys and Flowers Inc., Michelle's Ribbon and Lace Center, Plaza De Amigos, Tramontina, Megajaz Packaging Supplies, and Shirt Station Enterprises.

Tutuban reminded customers who still prefer visiting the physical stores to wear a face mask and face shield and comply to other health and safety measures.