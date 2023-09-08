MANILA -- Here are some of the 9.9 sale events on fashion items, gadgets, and more that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

HONOR

Smart devices provider Honor is holding a 9.9 sale on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok, with up to P2,000 worth of discounts as well as product bundles and free shipping nationwide.

Customers can choose from items such as the Honor 90 5G, Honor Magic5 Pro, and the Honor X Series. The promo will run from September 9 to 13.

More details are available on Honor's website and social media platforms.

LOGITECH

Logitech is holding the 9.9 Shopee Super Shopping Sale with up to 45% in discounts, exclusive vouchers, and free shipping, among others.

Some of the featured products include the MK275 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, M650 mouse with Smart Wheel, Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, S150 USB Stereo speaker, K650 Signature Wireless Keyboard, and the MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo.

More details are available on Logitech's website and Facebook page.

PASEO OUTLETS

Handout

The Paseo Outlets at Greenfield City is inviting bargain hunters to check out its Magnitude 9.9 Super Sale this September 8 to 10.

It features up to 70% off on select brands, as well as additional discounts on already on-sale items.

Some of the featured stores include 158 Designer Blvd., Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle Outfitters Outlet, Bench Depot, BrandSmart, Crocs Outlet, Levi's Factory Outlet, Marks & Spencer, Under Armour, Merrell, No Fear, Oakley Vault, Saucony, Skechers, Adidas, Puma, Nike Factory Store, Park Outlet, The Outlet, Fusion, Time Collection Outlet Store, and USDS Outlet.

More details are available on The Paseo Outlets' website and social media pages.

SHOPBACK

ShopBack is holding its 9.9 sale with over 600 brand partners until September 11.

Customers can expect up to 50% cashback on select brands and categories, special deals at 9 p.m. daily, as well as vouchers and other giveaways.

Featured brands are from categories such as fashion and sports, travel, and mom and baby, with deals on Lazada, Foodpanda, Shopee, Shein, and more.

More details are available on ShopBack's website and social media pages.

SHOPEE

Users of the e-commerce platform Shopee can look forward to deals and discounts as it holds its sale event until September 10.

They can avail of free shipping, vouchers, and discounts on a wide range of products in categories such as fashion, beauty, gadgets, and more.

More details are available on Shopee's website, app, and social media pages.

SSI

Handout

SSI is holding its 9.9 End of Season Sale with discounts and deals on participating brands.

Among these are Armani Exchange, Clarks, Dune London, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste, Nine West, Pazzion, Steve Madden, Bally, Calvin Klein, Marks and Spencer, and Payless.

These await shoppers at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street. More details are available at SSI Life's social media pages.