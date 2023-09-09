MANILA – As a “Sexbomb Legacy”, Andrei Trazona appeared to be making her mother Izzy Aragon, a former member of the iconic dance group, proud in her own style.

Andrei Trazon recently joined the drag community under the name of “Sofia,” she revealed on her Instagram account.

In an introductory video, Trazona revealed that she is being called a Sexbomb Royalty because she is the child of Aragon.

And it is not an issue for the former Sexbomb dancer.

“Actually, surprisingly, super supportive niya when it comes to my craft. Kasi nga nakita niya na din na super nag-e-enjoy ako lalo na yung bumibili ako ng mga gamit, ganon,” Trazona said.

She also admitted that Aragon was in full support even if she bares more skin in a drag performance.

“Wala siyang judgment kahit anumang pagpapa-sexy ko at ano, pagpapa-show off ko ng skin. Super support siya,” she continued.

As to her drag identity, Trazona described Sofia as not the sexiest but is always eyeing to be a sexy drag queen.

Taking a leaf from her mother’s legacy, she also enjoys dancing the most.

“Very dancey, that's first. Second is dancey pa din, pero sexy dances sa chair, very like musical dance. Very SexBomb, actually,” she shared.

Trazona has been able to perform in various clubs including in the Nectar Nightclub, which has been one of the houses of drag queens in the country.

