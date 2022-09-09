Screengrabs from Catriona Gray's TikTok page

Catriona Gray recently tried switching to all-natural makeup as she literally used fruit to add color to her face.

In a TikTok video, the former Miss Universe showed how she used dragon fruit as a lip tint and blush, before munching on it as a snack.

"A snack/summer hack," she said in the caption.

Gray rose to fame after winning the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown in 2018.

She has since been using her platform to promote causes close to her heart such as sustainability, wearing outfits made of plastic bottles and old denim in previous events.

