Theater director Dennis Marasigan helms sexy flick

MANILA -- Theater, TV and film director Dennis Marasigan has made a reputation as a very serious megman, having worked at the helm of many thought-provoking projects.

A number of audiences are therefore surprised that Marasigan accepts films that are titillating and sexy, like the adult drama, “Do You Think I Am Sexy?” To them, it is unthinkable for Marasigan to direct such kinds of film.

The veteran director actually started working on films by Joey Gosiengfiao, Elwood Perez and Ishmael Bernal, who also megged sexy films in the past.

“Napagdaanan ko na rin ‘yan,” he told ABS-CBN News about working in steamy and erotic projects.

“Do You Think I Am Sexy?” stars Cloe Barretto, Chloe Jenna, Ava Mendez, Milana Ikimoto, Hershie de Leon and Marco Gomez.

“Bago kami nag-shooting, nag-usap na kami ng cast at nagkaroon kami ng isang session where we talked about everything we needed to do for the scenes and what I expect from them,” Marasigan said. “The cast also did a workshop for the other scenes.

“So when they got to the set, alam na nila ang characters nila. Ang dali na for them. Sabi nga ng dalawang Chloe, ang gaan-gaan namin sa set. You would not think na sexy ang ginagawa naming pelikula. Parang comedy kasi tawanan lang kami ng tawanan.”

Marasigan also writes the scripts for his projects. He is the recipient of Best Screenplay awards at the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and Golden Screen Awards. He also acts on TV and films, given the chance.

“Naisipan ko lang ang title na ‘yan [‘Do You Think I Am Sexy’],” he explained. “Natuwa naman ako ng tinanggap ng Viva. Parang wholesome. Kung ganoon ang dating, mas maganda.”

He keeps the faith that the audience will welcome him doing this sexy genre. “Kung pagbibigyan at kung magugustuhan ito ng mga manonood, maybe Viva will give me another project,” Marasigan said. “Wala namang problema doon. Tutuluyin lang natin.”

He attested “Do You Think I Am Sexy” is out of his comfort zone. Yet, it wasn’t hard for him to adjust. “Hindi mahirap for me. Siguro dahil mayroon din akong tinatagong kulo.”

Looking at this film from a social perspective, Marasigan summarizes it’s the role and power of women in society. “What women can do, what she will be allowed to do and how the powerful men who influenced her can do to her.

“The message will really be for women to assert themselves and their rights in society as women.”

“Do You Think I Am Sexy” will be shown starting September 9 on the streaming platform, Vivamax, that was born this pandemic.

“I think even if regular films will return for good in the movie theaters, which I hope will really happen, because iba pa rin na nanonood ka kasama ng maraming tao sa malaking screen, but streaming platforms will stay,” Marasigan maintained.

He also mentions the advantage of having films available for audiences around the world. “In fact, when you want watch a classic film in the '80s, alam mo na kung saan mo hahanapin.”

Talking about the power dynamics of “Do You Think I Am Sexy,” Marasigan admitted the story is based on actual events. “One website actually had a problem about their content and they were no longer allowed to continue with their content.

“That was a pressure from their editors and some sectors of society. The creators complained because for them, it was a legal form of livelihood. They have the control on what they want to show to the viewers. That was how the idea started.”

Marasigan expects to address the expectations of the audience with his sexy film. “We know that if you will watch a film with the word ‘sexy’ in the title, the audience will expect sexiness in the film.

“At the same time, this film will say something new about the human condition, so this will not just repeat what the previous films with sexiness had already shown and exhibited.

“For me that’s the biggest challenge to satisfy and the curiosity and achieve the expectations of the viewers. That you still have something new to show.”