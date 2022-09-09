Outdoor dining may soon be over in the East Coast as temperatures will start to drop come fall and winter season.

But that's not the case at this new Filipino restaurant called The Backyard in Jersey City, where customers can dine al fresco -- sort of -- all year round.

"Na-inspire kami sa mga outdoor dining [na] trending ngayon ," said co-owner Ethel Jane Quintos.

"The picnic tables and tents make you feel like you're eating outside, but you're actually indoors," she added.

The Backyard offers traditional Filipino cuisine like Pork Sisig, Lumpiang Sariwa, Lumpiang Shanghai, Bistek, and Bulalo.

It also has a boatload of seafood selections, and appetizers such as Tinapa Rolls and Chicharon Bulaklak, among others.

A beautifully plated Turon and giant bowl of Halo-halo are a great way to cap off one's dining experience at The Backyard, which is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

For private parties, the restaurant can accommodate six picnic tables for boodle fight, a communal feast where food is eaten without utensils.



Jersey City Council president Joyce Waterman lauded the owners of The Backyard for opening a small business in the middle of challenging pandemic times.

She added that owners of small businesses like The Backyard can check with the city government for relief in the form of grants.

"We made sure that there was something for small businesses to help them out during this time of pandemic," she said.

