Mutya ng Pilipinas adjusts age requirement

MANILA -- Mutya ng Pilipinas has adjusted the age requirement for candidates of this year's national pageant.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the organization said it is now accepting applicants aged 18 to 28 years old, from the previous 25.

"This move paves the way for more aspiring beauty queens on their quest for a crown," Mutya ng Pilipinas said, adding that it is in line with the theme of this year's pageant, "Inclusivity and Sustainability."

Mutya ng Pilipinas continues its search for candidates in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Organizers set the final call for applications on September 9 in Cebu, September 15 in Davao, and November 6 in Metro Manila.

