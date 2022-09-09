MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CCA MANILA'S PLANT-BASED COURSES

Handout

Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila is now offering a Plant-based Foundation Course in partnership with Rouxbe Online Culinary School.

Here, students will be taught about knife skills, nutrition, converting and substituting recipes, and principles of flavor balancing and layering that can appeal to vegetarian and plant-forward lifestyles.

CCA Manila has been offering plant-based education courses through its partnership with Guang Ming College. The two earlier hosted a plant-based lunch inspired by the traditional Filipino song "Bahay Kubo."

More details are available at CCA Manila's website.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA'S MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL MENU

Handout

City of Dreams Manila ushers in the Mid-Autumn Festival with an auspicious a la carte menu at its Chinese restaurant, Crystal Dragon.

Available until September 10, the menu consists of Crispy Dried Scallop with Crab Meat and Snow Egg Yolk; Double-boiled Herbal Chicken Soup, Sea Cucumber, Black Garlic and Cordyceps Flower; Roasted Duck Meat with Grand Marnier Herb Reduction; Golden Crispy Crab Claw Coated with Potato Noodles; and Crispy Wasabi Prawns with Toasted Sesame and Slow Roasted Almond Nuts.

Crystal Dragon offers mooncakes as part of a dessert trio: Homemade Coconut Pandan Mooncake, Crispy Avocado Kataifi Roll with Fragrant Mango, and Pomelo with Sago Pearls for dessert.

For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

CONTI'S OPENS MORE BRANCHES IN LUZON

Handout

Conti's is expanding its presence in Luzon with the opening of new branches in Bulacan, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Manila since the beginning of the year.

To date, Conti's has close to 70 stores in the country. The restaurant chain is known for its selection of cakes, pastries, and comfort food items.

HEINEKEN LAUNCHES NEW BEER

Heineken has launched a new beer for today's social gatherings.

Called Heineken Silver, the drink is made by master brewers using natural ingredients, including the brand's famous A-yeast, pure malt, and sustainably sourced barley.

The new product comes in 330ml cans and bottles, as well as 500ml cans.

JOHNNIE WALKER'S HIGHBALL BAR

Handout

The Johnnie Highball Bar takeover at The Courtyard at Molito Lifestyle Center is now on its final weekend.

Until September 11, visitors can enjoy live performances and DJ sets, interactive arcade games, and food offerings from Notorious Concepts’ Alamat, West 32, and Japonesa.

They can also try new cocktails developed by Diageo brand ambassador Rian Assidao and Diageo Reserve World Class Philippine Bartender of the Year 2018 Lester Ligon.

The entire Johnnie Walker range is also available at the bar for customers to enjoy by the shot or by the bottle.

The Johnnie Highball Bar serves guests from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. for guests 18 years old and above. More details are available on Johnnie Walker Philippines' social media pages.

KEE WAH'S SUPREME MOONCAKES

Handout

Kee Wah Bakery, which has more than 100 stores across Asia and the United States, is offering Supreme Mooncakes in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Kee Wah Supreme Mooncakes come in the shop's signature tin can and are available in White Lotus Seed Paste with Two Yolks. Golden Lotus Seed Paste, Mini Golden Lotus Seed Paste with Yolk, Mini White Lotus Seed Paste with Yolk, Red Bean Paste, Red Bean Paste with Two Yolks, and Assorted Nuts.

Produced and imported from Hong Kong, all Kee Wah Bakery products from Font Brands Concept Inc. are delivered through the following channels: Lazada Official Store (Hong Kong Kee Wah Products Philippines), Shopee Official Store (Hong Kong Kee Wah Products PH), Pickaroo (Kee Wah Bakery), Metromart (Kee Wah Bakery), and GrabMart (Kee Wah Bakery).

Pop-up locations are also available at Robinsons Magnolia and Uptown Mall.

KENNY ROGERS' NEW BEYOND MEAT OFFERINGS

Handout

Kenny Rogers continues its partnership with Beyond Meat for more plant-based offerings.

The restaurant chain now serves Kenny's Beyond Basil Bowl (P270), or Beyond Meat plant-based protein mixed with basil and a hint of chili served over rice; and Kenny's Beyond Bolognese (P220), or spaghetti tossed in tomato sauce and Beyond Meat plant-based protein.

Apart from these new menu items, Kenny Rogers also has Kenny's Beyond Burger (P295), a quarter pound Beyond Meat burger with lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo sandwiched in between wheat buns.

All these are available in all Kenny Rogers stores nationwide for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

KFC'S SAVORY BIRTHDAY CAKE

Handout

To celebrate Colonel Sanders' 132nd birthday, KFC Philippines created the "OG Cake," a mash-up of a traditional birthday cake and the fast food chain's iconic fried chicken.

The savory birthday cake has layers of mashed potato, corn, cheese, gravy, and KFC's Original Recipe chicken.

It is up for grabs only to a favored few -- from September 9 to October 17, 11 lucky customers who place their KFC's website or app will have the chance to win an OG Cake.

NESPRESSO OPENS AT ONE BHS

Handout

Nespresso has opened a new store at One Bonifacio High Street mall in Taguig.

The boutique boasts of locally inspired designs including a seagrass wall mural to give guests an authentic Pearl of the Orient feel.

It also has a window-to-farm feature that gives a virtual view of coffee farms, and a greenery wall that symbolizes the local coffee plantations where the coffee beans are sustainably sourced.

PHILIPS' AIRFRYER MOONCAKE RECIPES

Handout

Just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival, Philips is sharing mooncake recipes that can be made using its airfryer.

The recipes, which use the Philips Airfyer, are all available on the brand's NutriU app. Here's one of them:

ASSORTED NUTS MOONCAKE

Dough

50g sugar

1 egg

150g unsalted butter (softened)

1/2 tsp baking powder

300g plain flour

30g custard powder

40g evaporated milk

10g olive oil

1 whisked egg

Red Bean Filling

30g chopped macadamia nuts

10g pine nuts

50g red bean paste

Lotus Filling

30g chopped American walnuts

50g lotus seed paste

Procedure:

Combine macadamia nuts, pine nuts, and red bean paste. Divide into 20g pieces and roll into balls. Chill in refrigerator for later. Combine walnuts and lotus seed paste. Divide into 20g pieces and roll into balls. Chill in refrigerator for later. Make dough by mixing egg, sugar, butter, and baking powder. Add plain flour and custard powder, mix well and knead into dough. Add evaporated milk and olive oil, then knead to mix well. Divide dough into 40g portions. Roll each into a small ball and flatten out with palms. Place a portion of your filling of choice on the flattened dough. Wrap dough around filling, softly rolling into a ball. Put balls into a lightly greased stamp mould. Press to release mooncake then cover with cling film and refrigerate for more than 1 hour. Cut baking sheet into small squares. Place mooncakes on top. Put into Airfryer and bake at 160˚C for 10mins. Take out and brush with egg wash. Return to Airfryer and bake at 150˚C for 5 mins. Again, take out and brush with egg wash. Return to Airfryer and bake at 190˚C for another 2 mins. Place mooncakes on a plate and serve.

RED RIBBON'S CHOCOLATE HEAVEN CAKE

Handout

Red Ribbon promises to offer heaven in every slice with its newest cake offering.

The Chocolate Heaven Cake is made of layers of chocolate fudge cake, chocolate icing, chocolate ganache, and chocolate drizzle.

It is available at Red Ribbon's Metro Manila and South Luzon stores as a Junior Cake starting at P895, and a regular-sized cake starting at P1,195.

The Chocolate Heaven Cake can also be ordered on the Red Ribbon delivery website, app, and hotline (#87777), as well via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUB OPENS IN QC

Handout

Tivoli Royale Country Club recently opened its doors in Quezon City, offering both amenities and food and beverage options.

Executive chef Emmanuel Roxas described its menu as simple, honest, and familiar, with comfort dishes such as Buffalo Wings and Beef Tapa.

Other offerings include Pulled Pork Sandwich, Chicken Inasal, Royale Club Sandwich, Bogey Sisig, and Caprese Salad.

Tivoli Royale Country Club's F&B concepts include the all-day Royale Lounge, Bean Leaf coffee shop, Grid Sports Bar, Game Center Snack Bar, and its up and coming Baia Pool Bar.

It is located at Yakal Street, Tivoli Royale Subdivision, Quezon City. More details are available at the club's website and social media pages.