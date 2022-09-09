Closing weekend shows of 'Mula sa Buwan' postponed

A scene from "Mula sa Buwan." Kyle Venturillo

MANILA -- The closing shows of the musical "Mula sa Buwan," which are initially set this weekend, have been postponed.

Tickets to the September 9, 10, and 11 shows will be valid for the new closing weekend on September 16 (7:30 p.m.), September 17 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), and September 18 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).

Those who wish to refund their passes may reach out to TicketWorld.

In a Facebook post, "Mula sa Buwan explained the reason behind the postponement.

"One member of the company tested positive," it said. "To ensure the safety of everyone, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative has decided to postpone this weekend's shows to next week."

"Sanlibong salamat sa inyong lahat, magkikita pa rin tayo sa buwan!" it added.

"Mula sa Buwan" is the Filipino musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac."

It kicked off its 2022 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati last August.

The musical was previously staged at the Henry Lee Erwin Theater (2016 and 2017) and the Hyundai Hall (2018), both at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

Read our review of "Mula sa Buwan" here.

