BGC holds its first-ever coffee festival

MANILA -- Bonifacio Global City is brewing up its first-ever coffee festival this weekend!

The event, which blends coffee, art, and athletics, will be stationed along Bonifacio High Street on 28th Street on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival, organizers said, will be packed with activities not only for coffee lovers, but art enthusiasts, music heads, and bikers as well.

Visitors can look forward to the pop-up booths from famed coffee brands and scrumptious food merchants such as El Union, La Marzocco-Yardstick Coffee, Because Coffee, Knotty Donuts, Muji Cafe, 24 Bakeshop, among others that will dot the grounds of the district over the weekend.

To celebrate the burgeoning coffee culture in the district, among the activities attendees can experience are free product samplings, workshops, demonstrations by last year's Philippine Brewers Cup champion, as well as a Latte Art Throwdown; and contests like the Philippine AeroPress Championship Competition, the country's qualifying event for the World AeroPress Championship.

Visitors can also partake in the dialogues and other activities on Philippine coffee production, coffee culture, and the science of coffee.

Apart from coffee-related festivities, there will also be chats on cycling and art.

Live painting sessions by street artists and music performances by August Wah, bird., Diego Mapa, DJ Honey, Ena Mori, and Party Pace among others will also fill the stretch of BHS.

The best part? Entrance for BGC’s first-ever coffee festival is free of charge.

