WATCH: Trailer for upcoming Pinoy musical 'I Will'

Screengrab from "I Will" trailer

MANILA -- Filipinos staying at home can look forward to a new musical that aims to give hope and inspiration amid the pandemic.

Written and directed by Antonino Rommel Ramilo, "I Will" is based on the life story of husband-and-wife doctor tandem Willie and Liza Ong.

The cast features local theater and music stars such as Gerald Santos, Paulina Yeung, Robert Seña, Bo Cerrudo, and Ima Castro.

Check out the five-minute trailer for "I Will" below:

"I Will" will be streamed on ABS-CBN's digital venue KTX.ph starting on October 16. An e-ticket, which gives 24-hour access to the musical, is priced at P249.

It will also be shown online for free "soon" on the Facebook pages of the Ong couple.

