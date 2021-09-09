WATCH: KC Concepcion gives glimpse of apartment in US

KC Concepcion shows her apartment in the United States. Screengrab from YouTube

KC Concepcion gave the public a glimpse of her apartment in the United States as she expands her knowledge as a jewelry designer.

In her latest vlog, the actress said she has rented an apartment in West Hollywood, California.

"I knew na medyo matatagalan ako rito sa States, medyo hindi ako makakauwi agad-agad... Dahil sa pag-aaral ko rito," she said.

"Because I knew I would have to stay a little longer, I decided to go apartment hunting," she added.

Concepcion is set to continue her studies in gemology, or the scientific study of gemstones.

She said location is the first thing she considered in choosing her new space: "'Yung makakapaglakad ako dahil hindi pa ako nagda-drive here. Dapat walking distance 'yung grocery, walking distance lang 'yung pharmacy, or 'yung mga kailangan."

In the vlog, Concepcion can be seen slowly filling up her apartment with furniture, including a marble-topped dining table with green chairs.

She assembled these with help from her US-based Filipino friends.

Concepcion has been taking courses on gemology since launching Avec Moi, her own jewelry line.

Avec Moi features jewelry designed by Concepcion herself. Last November, the actress offered some of her handcrafted pieces to help raise funds for typhoon relief efforts in the country.

Before the United States, Concepcion studied in Paris, France for college. She graduated in 2007.

