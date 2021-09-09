MANILA -- Shopee on Thursday announced the early success of its 9.9 sale, revealing that at its peak, 1.8 million items were sold in a single minute across the region.

In a statement, the e-commerce platform said it reached this figure during the first two hours of the sale event on September 9.

Shopee also shared key trends among users in the Philippines during the first eight hours of its 9.9 sale.

It said that face masks were the top-selling items among Filipino shoppers, followed by mobile phones and footwear.

Popular product categories, on the other hand, include home and living, health and personal care, and women's apparel.

Meanwhile, Shopee noted that one user from the Philippines made over 120 orders on the platform within half a day.

E-commerce has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered lockdowns in the Philippines and abroad.

Shoppers have been making the most of sale events such as 9.9, 10.10, and 11.11 to stock up on discounted essentials and other supplies.

