‘The King and Kween of YouTube’: Wil Dasovich pays tribute to Lloyd Cadena

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Wil Dasovich paid tribute to well-loved vlogger Lloyd Cadena, who passed away last September 4, calling him an “amazing human being.”

Cadena, 26, died after suffering a heart attack. He was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dasovich described Cadena as his vlogging idol back when he was starting out, and a person who has a made a tremendous impact within their community.

“He was the best since the beginning,” wrote Dasovich about Cadena, considered to be one of the pioneering YouTube creators locally.

“He was #1, both the ‘king and kween’ of YouTube. Our community is shattered, our hearts are heavy, but we are healing one day at a time,” he added.

He also shared how he aspired to be like Cadena, whose videos have evidently touched and helped people in a number of ways.

“Your laugh still resonates through my ears and your spirit will remain forever within all of us,” he said.

You can read Dasovich's full tribute below:

Cadena’s passing came just weeks after another beloved YouTuber, Emman Nimendez, died following a battle with cancer.

Together, they have more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube.