Serbian restaurant Balkan opens cloud kitchen as pandemic continues

MANILA -- Ten-year-old Serbian restaurant Balkan has opened a cloud kitchen amid the prolonged pandemic-induced lockdown, which has caused an increase in demand for food delivery.

Balkan owner Marko Batricevic, a former De La Salle University Green Archer, took to Facebook to introduce their new concept called Dobro.

"We call it Dobro which in Serbian means good," he said, adding that the cloud kitchen will bring "some of your old favorite recipes back."

"To be able to give employment during this time is very fulfilling. Now we are a small family of four," he added.

As of writing, Dobro serves items such as Beef Goulash and Cevapcici, with prices in the P300 range.

Orders can be made via Dobro's Facebook page, with the cloud kitchen based in Makati City.

Built to create food specifically for delivery, cloud kitchens have been gaining momentum across the globe as people continue to stay at home due to the pandemic.