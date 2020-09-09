Imbes na engrandeng selebrasyon, debutante naghatid tulong sa mga jeepney driver

Mga larawan mula kina Maye Araneta Gutierrez at Jacqueline Tolentino

MAYNILA — Imbes na engrandeng selebrasyon, namigay ang debutante na si Stefi Gutierrez ng food packs sa mga jeepney driver sa Sampaloc, Maynila at Dapitan sa Quezon City nitong Sabado.

Ito'y habang marami pa ring mga tsuper ang hindi makabiyahe dahil sa mga limitasyon sa mga pampublikong sasakyan sa gitna ng patuloy na COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwento ni Gutierrez sa ABS-CBN News, pinili niyang tumulong sa mga jeepney driver para sa kaniyang ika-18 na kaarawan, na nataon ngayong may coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aniya, simula pa lang ng taon ay naplano na talaga ng kaniyang mga magulang ang kaniyang kaarawan pero naisip niyang ipagpaliban na lamang ito. Tradisyonal na engrande ang selebrasyon ng ika-18 birthday ng isang dalagita.

"Actually, my parents had already been planning for my birthday party early this year. A lot of stuff were already set such as the venue and my outfit. But eventually, due to the [quarantine guidelines], we were unable to push through with it," sinabi ni Gutierrez sa ABS-CBN News.

"So instead of having a large party, I just had a small celebration with a few of my loved ones. But I was also thinking of how I could make my birthday a little more meaningful since I am 18 now. So I thought why not share my blessings with people who need them more than me such as the jeepney operators who now do not have a stable source of income," dagdag pa niya.

Ayon pa sa incoming communications technology management freshman sa Ateneo de Manila University, napili niya ang mga jeepney driver dahil isa sila sa mga hindi nakakapaghanapbuhay dahil sa pandemya.

"They were actually the first ones that came to my mind when discussing who to help with my parents. I also got motivated by the news I would see about them online," ani Gutierrez.

"Like many girls my age, I was a little bit sad that I could not celebrate the way I planned with my friends. But then because of this experience, I realized that there is so much more I can do not just for myself but for others who are having a difficult time," dagdag pa niya.

Masaya si Gutierrez na siya'y nakatulong sa mga jeepney drivers at hinimok niya ang publiko na tumulong sa iba, kaarawan man nila o hindi.

"I realized how blessed I am just to be able to be living the life I have right now. And the fact that I was able to not only receive but also to give on my birthday made me really happy," aniya.

"Even if it isn’t your birthday, if you are able to lend a helping hand, please do. Because in this time especially, we need to take care of one another."