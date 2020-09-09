Dr. Edberto Villegas, a retired UP professor, book author and Malvar descendant, dies at 80

Courtesy of Ed Villegas Facebook Page

MANILA - Dr. Edberto Villegas, a retired UP Manila professor and book author, has passed away, the IBON Foundation said Wednesday. He was 80.

The think tank did not disclose the cause of death of Villegas, who was a member of its board of trustees since 1979.

Villegas is the grandson of national hero Gen. Miguel Malvar, the last Filipino general to surrender to the American forces during the revolution at the turn of the 20th century.

As founding member of youth group Kabataan Makabayan in November 1964, he joined the struggle against the Marcos dictatorship.

He was among thousands of victims of human rights violations during the martial rule in which "he was arrested, tortured and detained for 2 years in Camp Crame," IBON Foundation said.

Villegas was a professor of development studies and political economy in UP Manila, UP Baguio, Polytechnic University of the Philippines and De La Salle University. He also became secretary-general of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT).

"Ed was a Marxist scholar and an academic and, wherever he went, a beloved teacher. Everyone who knows or ever met him will agree that he was one of a kind," the group said.

He also wrote books on political economy and economic issues such as Oil Imperialism in the Philippines (1981), Studies in Philippine Political Economy (1983), Political Economy of Philippine Labor Laws (1988), Global Finance Capital and the Philippine Financial System (2002) and A Guide to Karl Marx’s Das Capital (2003).

Villegas wrote poems and authored the 2 novels Sebyo (1990) and Barikada: Maikling Kuwento ng mga Pilipino (2013).

Two weeks before his passing, he wrote on Facebook, "Long live the continuing struggle of the Filipino people for social justice, democracy and national sovereignty!"

