Catriona Gray helps raise over P1 million for free face masks campaign

MANILA -- Catriona Gray announced on Tuesday that a local campaign that she has been supporting has raised over P1 million, allowing them to provide livelihood and free face masks to urban poor families.

Mask4AllPH, which is spearheaded by the Bayanihan Musikahan coalition, has received more than P1.15 million in donations, according to a post on Gray's official Facebook page.

She said the amount went to paying wages to 71 seamstresses, who produced more than 19,000 face masks for their communities.

"We still need your support to continue to broaden our reach and help provide more jobs and free face masks to the community!" said Gray, who partnered with Bayanihan Musikahan for the initiative last month.

In her video for Mask4AllPH, Gray explained how the initiative aims to address the needs of the urban poor to have "the means to protect themselves" and "the need for livelihood programs to help sustain them through this pandemic."

She assured that the masks "made by the community, for the community" adhere to standards recommended by the Philippine General Hospital, and that donations "go directly to helping the vulnerable."

Aside from supporting the Mask4AllPH initiative, Gray has also been using her platform to promote the programs of Young Focus to give rice and build computer centers in Tondo, one of the most impoverished areas of the country.

Over the weekend, the former Miss Universe was introduced as an ambassador of Philippine Red Cross.