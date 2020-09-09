Boracay's Spicebird to open in Makati

Facebook.com/spicebirdgrill

MANILA -- A popular restaurant in Boracay is bringing its signature grilled chicken to Makati this month.

SpiceBird announced on Wednesday that it is opening permanently at The Grid, a food hall at Power Plant Mall in Makati, on September 16.

The stall will also accept delivery orders, it added.

"All that's missing is the beach," SpiceBird said in a Facebook post.

SpiceBird's original branch at D'Mall Plaza in Boracay remains closed as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

It opened a pop-up store at the Hole in the Wall food hall at Century City Mall back in 2018, during the six-month closure and rehabilitation of Boracay island.