MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CCP'S 54TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Joanna Ampil (left) and Reb Atadero. Handout

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is celebrating its 54th founding year with a concert on September (8 p.m.) and 10 (3 p.m.) at the Samsung Performing Arts Center in Circuit Makati.

Directed by Floy Quintos, the anniversary gala show features some of the country’s best talents performing with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton and music direction of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, with guest conductor Toma Cayabyab.

Featured performers include Joanna Ampil, Sheila Francisco, Aicelle Santos-Zambrano, Gerald Santos, Arman Ferrer, Gab Pangilinan, and Reb Atadero.

Tickets are available at the CCP Box Office in Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) and at TicketWorld. More details are available at CCP's social media accounts.

PHILIPPINE COFFEE COMPETITION

The Philippine Coffee Competition is showcasing the talents of Filipino baristas this month.

This year's event features the Philippine National Brewers Cup and the Philippine National Latte Art Championship from September 8 to 10 at the Collab Loft of Sheraton Manila Hotel. Both competitions are open to the public.

The winners will go on to compete in the World Coffee Championships in 2024.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA'S SEPTEMBER EVENTS

Shangri-La Plaza is ringing in the Christmas season with a host of events this September.

Janno Gibbs performs at the Grand Atrium and takes over the Live at the Shang for a nostalgic Grandparents Day celebration on September 9, 6:30 p.m.

The OPM star will treat audiences to performances of classic ballads such as "Fallin'," "Binibini," "Ikaw Lamang," and "Ikaw Lang at Ako."

At 1 p.m. on September 9 and 10, mallgoers can join the Pouring Art Workshop by All About Art PH at the East Atrium. Here, they will get to paint their own ceramic figures and buy pouring art kits that are ideal for gifting this Christmas.

More events will also be held in the coming weeks.