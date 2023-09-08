Meet PH's rep in Red Bull Dance Your Style world finals

JXYB is the Philippines' representative in the Red Bull Dance Your Style world finals. Handout



MANILA -- Louries Dhztine "JXYB" Bernardino is set to represent the Philippines in an international dance competition.

This after he emerged as the winner of the recently concluded national finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style, besting top dancers from Metro Manila and Cebu.

He is now preparing for the Red Bull Dance Your Style world finals in Frankfurt, Germany in November, which will celebrate different styles from across the globe.

"Red Bull Dance Your Style is really challenging," JXYB noted. "In a normal battle, you only have to please three judges, but in Red Bull Dance Your Style you have hundreds, even thousands of people to please."

"So what I do is I just try to show my skills and at the same time enjoy it, and I hope that I get to reach the crowd with that and they see my soul with my performance," he added.

Red Bull dance consultant Lema Diaz said they have partnered with the Philippine dance community and is training JXYB, known for his signature Krumping technique, for the world finals.

"We are local going global, and these people are not new to the world stage. They have been competing and carrying our flag around the world. There is no need to train abroad when the best is already here with us," Diaz said.

JXYB, for his part, said he continues to find inspiration in the local dance and freestyle scene.

"For the finals in Germany, I'll look to the many inspiring people from the Philippine dance community. We are so advanced here in dancing that even as I have won Red Bull Dance Your Style, I know that I may still lose in other, maybe even smaller, battles locally. That’s how good our dancers are," he said.

"That’s how advanced the Philippine dance community is when it comes to freestyle battling but that’s a big advantage for me -- I come from a good community of dancers and I’ll be taking that experience to Germany," he added.

"I plan to maintain my style and enjoy my dance more, but I'll for sure train every day and begin inserting new techniques I can use."