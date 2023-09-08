Jon Santos' 'Bawat Bonggang Bagay' returns for new run

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Veteran stand-up comedian andn actor Jon Santos expressed his joy of doing a play like “Bawat Bonggang Bagay,” which is returning for another run this month.

Appearing on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday, Santos said it's his first time to do a one-man play.

"This is the very first time I'm experiencing this kind of storytelling. And I'm very happy that I can also experience it without the high heels, the wigs and corsets. Kasi you know when you live your 50s, you are willing to explore other ways of telling stories. And true enough, when the election season, political satire bubbles down and simmers to off-season, it 's nice to find other stories to tell. And of course not just teleserye, not just a film, but a play like this. And tumapat pa September 10 is Suicide Prevention Awareness Day and the whole month is actually Creative Industry Month. So the planets aligned, the actor, the playwright, the producers and the audience aligned to do this," Santos said.

Santos, who purposely lost weight for his character, also shared the challenges of being the only actor in the play.

"It's a very long written text that I'm servicing as a stage actor. So there's a lot of memory work, along with a lot of improvisation in the rehearsal couple of weeks with the director that truly knows how to handle her actors -- Jenny Jamora. And, you are working with of course the English text, it inspired us. I followed the English version with Teresa Herrera, also when it was staged in Metro Manila," Santos said.

"Eventually we hope to get it restaged again soon because sometimes... of course I went to that genre na pa-timely-timely, what's in the front page, what's in the news. This is for me timeless, it's nice that conversations continue to be had after anybody watches this play," he added.

Asked of he sees a rebirth of theater in the Philippines, Santos said: "Definitely an openness for the market out there whether students or parents or practitioners in the arts and newbies being brought in because it has become very accessible in different price points, different venues. And really after COVID, theater bounced back, we are back and we are here to stay. Although through COVID, as we are doing now, theater found a way into he audiences' hearts through technology. We have been part of real-life Zoom Shakespeare pieces that the actors are

in different places. It's just really, really exciting and we are very happy for this good news. And the show, though may funny moments, I would like to think na ang takeaway is you can talk about mental health. Told and handled the right way, you can talk about mental health. And it's so flattering for me gumamit pa ng comedy parang comedy pala can be used for pieces like this," Santos said.

"Bawat Bonggang Bagay" will have shows from September 15 to 17 and September 22 to 24 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC, Taguig.