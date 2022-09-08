How Joshua Garcia stays healthy for 'Darna' fight scenes

Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia. Handout

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia was recently welcomed as the celebrity endorser of Koomi during the opening of the frozen yogurt brand's 100th store at the SM Mall of Asia Square.

Part of the event was a packed meet-and-greet event attended by media, influencers, and fans. The whole afternoon was spent celebrating Koomi’s success, including a 100-meter-long ribbon-cutting ceremony and various games for excited attendees.

Frozen yogurt is not new in the Philippines, but Koomi has innovated the yogurt experience in many ways including having a sweeter version of its base yogurt (called Filipino blend), the introduction of yogurt cakes (the Waterberry Wonder is a must-try), and naming its drinks with fun monikers like “I Banana Dance with Some Berry” or “Banana Know What Love Is,” among others.

To usher in the milestone of 100 stores, it was high time to get a celebrity endorser, with the Australian franchise picking one of the brightest young stars today.

“He is a young, fun, chill guy who likes to stay fit and active but has the need to indulge during his downtime, and prefer healthy food choices,” Visum Ventures CEO Mike Hilton, who brought Koomi into the Philippines in 2019, said of Garcia.



Droves of people showed up to see Garcia, who gamely posed for pictures, and always had an infectious smile ready for the many fans calling his name.

After the event, we asked Garcia questions about his endorsement with Koomi and about his new role as Sgt. Brian Robles in "Mars Ravelo's Darna."

Q: What are your favorite Koomi drinks?

Joshua Garcia: Gusto ko 'yung Will Ube Mine kasi 'di ba ang Pinoy mahilig sa ube? Mango Moo and Cookies ‘N’ Dream [are] okay din. Mas gusto ko 'yung Filipino blend.

Q: Do you remember the first time you had Koomi?

JG: I tried it before [I became their endorser], and [it’s] okay na pang-balanse ng food na not so healthy. Sometimes siyempre, meron tayong favorite food 'pag gusto nating mag-indulge. So, okay 'yung Koomi para ma-balance naman.

Q: Can you talk about your role in 'Darna'?

JH: Sobrang exciting 'yung fight scenes! Kailangan kasi fit 'yung character ko since walang [siyang] superpower unlike Darna, so more physical scenes. I do some cardio and talagang kailangan healthy para sa mga fight scenes. Koomi helps me stay healthy, guiltless goodness talaga."



"Joshua’s Faves" are available in a limited promo of P399 for three drinks, until the end of September. His favorite drinks are Will Ube Mine (yogurt, ube, cheese foam, nata, honey), Mango Moo (yogurt, mango, honey), and Cookies N’ Dream (yogurt, cookies, honey). Koomi is available at 100 stores nationwide, and through food delivery apps GrabFood and foodpanda.

