MANILA — The memoir of former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio, “My Journey: The Story of an Unexpected Leader,” is nominated for an award at the Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

"My Journey," published by ABS-CBN Books, was among the nominees for non-fiction of the 2015-2018 batch.

The book spans Santos-Concio's childhood up to her retirement as president and CEO of ABS-CBN.

She recalls her journey to the top, sharing lessons that have been vital in her journey. “I never really planned out my life the way it unfolded. I was just really open to the opportunities that came my way. One can be full of self-doubts and fears, and I had to grapple with them. It allowed me to connect the dots and gave me a chance to be kind to myself and learn from my mistakes,” she said at the time.

The book also functions as a leadership manual. Each chapter has a summary at the end, highlighting the leadership lessons Santos-Concio gained from various parts of her life, and the values she espoused as she went through challenging trials in her career.

People may show their support by voting for the book in this link.

Here are the steps on how to vote for the Filipino Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

1. Each unique, valid email gets one vote. If multiple votes are received from the same email, it will take only the MOST RECENT entry.

2. There are 15 categories with 2 batches each. You can vote for only one book per category per batch.

3. You can skip a category or batch. Just choose “–SKIP–” at the end of all the choices.

4. The choices are arranged in alphabetical order by title and numbered. If you would like to view or search through the nominees first, you can view the full nominee list here.

5. Only the top 3 books per category per batch will enter into the final Judging phase of the FRCA.

6. Voting is until September 23, 2022, 11:59 PM Manila time.

