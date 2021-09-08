Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz graces the cover of Tatler Philippines to mark the lifestyle magazine's 20th anniversary.

On Instagram, Tatler Philippines said the Filipina weightlifter "embodies the same excellence and influence that define this premier luxury magazine in the Philippines today."

The magazine also teased Diaz's interview, where she narrated her wins and losses in life and how she made it to the top of the podium at the Tokyo Olympics last July.

Diaz ended the 97-year gold-medal drought of the country in the quadrennial meet, ruling the women's 55kg category in Japan.

It was also Diaz's second Olympic medal after winning silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

In an Instagram post, Diaz expressed her excitement about being on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

"Sa gitna ng napakaraming challenges, nangyayari ang dapat mangyari nang maganda, mahusay, at mabuti! Pagod ako noong kinunan ito -- pero sobrang saya ko! Ang ganda talaga!" she said.

