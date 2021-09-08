Screenshot from Nick Jr.'s Facebook page

Marking the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues," original host Steve Burns returned in his classic green-striped outfit to deliver a touching message to the show's first audience, who are now all grown-ups.

In a trending two-minute clip uploaded on Nick Jr.'s social media accounts, Burns opened up about leaving "Blue's Clues" in 2002 after four seasons.

"Remember how, when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff?" he began.

"And then, one day I was like: 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news... I'm leaving. This is my brother Joe, he's your new best friend.' Then I got on the bus and left. And we didn't see each other for a really long time," he added.

According to Burns, he knew leaving the show was an "abrupt" move but it led him to the things he wanted to accomplish.

"I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college. And, that was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time. And now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do," he quipped.

He went on to talk to his now grown-up fans, who stormed the comments section to express how the short clip took them to a trip down memory lane, and applauded them for their accomplishments in the past two decades.

"And then look at you, and look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues. And now it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know," he added, addressing his viewers who may have their own families by now.

Burns also took time to credit the fans for their support to him and assured them that he has never forgotten them.

"I wanted to tell you that I really could not have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that's super cool," he said.

"I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."

In 1996, Nickelodeon launched the animated children series "Blue's Clues" with Steve standing as Blue's partner. He helped the audience solve mysteries by following the clues left by the puppy.

When he left the show, Donovan Patton replaced him and acted as his brother Joe.

In the 2019 reboot, Fil-Am Josh dela Cruz took over the show, which was renamed to "Blue's Clues & You."