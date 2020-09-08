WATCH: Zsa Zsa Padilla gives tour of sprawling Lucban farm

Zsa Zsa Padilla gives a tour of Esperanza Farms in Kilib, Lucban in her September 4 vlog. YouTube: Zsa Zsa Padilla

MANILA – Zsa Zsa Padilla gave a tour of her sprawling farm in Lucban, Quezon, which she shares with her partner, architect Conrad Onglao, in her latest vlog.

Esperanza Farms sits on a five-and-a-half hectare property in Kilib, and includes numerous areas for leisure like fishing and having a picnic, and lounging at nipa huts, aside from farming.

The vlog saw Padilla touring the farm across two days, sharing glimpses of the fruit-bearing plants they’ve so far planted, as well as the ones already productive.

Going full farm life, Padilla also prepared a full meal with Onglao, with all ingredients sourced from the place — the tilapia from the fish pond, and vegetables and rice from their harvest.

Ending their second day on the farm, as seen in the vlog, Padilla and Onglao showed the sleeping setup at one of the nipa huts.

Padilla thanked Onglao for his efforts in managing the farm, calling Esparanza Farms a “labor of love.”

