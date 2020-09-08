Vlogger says Parañaque chapel open for supporters of Lloyd Cadena

MANILA -- A chapel in Parañaque is open to those who wish to offer their condolences to the family of well-loved Internet personality Lloyd Cadena.

Cadena's friend and fellow vlogger Jerico Deleña made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday night, saying anyone can visit Immaculate Conception Chapel - Kaingin to extend their sympathies.

He reminded those who intend to drop by to observe health and safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Sa lahat po ng nais maghatid ng pakikiramay sa Cadena family, maaari po kayong magtungo dito sa aming chapel. Immaculate Conception Chapel - Kaingin. Please observe social distancing. Wear your face mask and face shield," he said.

Cadena passed away at the age of 26 last September 4.

His family revealed that the vlogger tested positive for COVID-19, and had a heart attack while asleep.

Cadena's remains have been cremated and are in his family's house in Cavite "in the meantime."

Cadena, known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life, had more than 8 million subscribers in his two YouTube channels.