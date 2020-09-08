Survey looks at Filipinos' choice of learning method amid pandemic

MANILA -- Messaging app Viber has conducted a survey on its users in different countries, including the Philippines, to see their choice of learning method amid the pandemic.

In a statement, Viber said its survey in the Philippines in August garnered a total of 10,137 responses.

Of the number, 56% said they want schools to adapt a blended learning approach in the next school year, allowing students and educators to take part in either online or face-to-face classes as appropriate.

The same poll also showed that 85% of respondents choose Viber to communicate throughout the school year, with 56% saying they will use the app for education-related activities.

Viber said the numbers are part of its global poll of approximately 185,000 users in 24 countries across Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and North America.

"A year ago, the future of education becoming 100% remote seemed like a vision for the next 10 or even more years. Then the pandemic hit and it happened overnight," said Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Rakuten Viber.

"Throughout the last few months, we have seen many parents, students, and teachers using Viber to communicate for educational purposes, whether online or physically," he added.

Meanwhile, Viber said it will roll out new features such as a quiz mode for polls, note reminders, and media gallery enhancements in the coming weeks to help students and educators in their learning activities.