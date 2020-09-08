Shopping shorts: Eyewear discounts, holiday laptops, luxe bidets

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ESSILOR'S MULTI-PAIR PROMO

Handout

Until the end of the year, Essilor is holding a multi-pair promo where a customer can buy a pair of lenses and get a second one at 50% off.

The deal covers Varilux progressive lenses and Crizal lenses, which offer blue light and UV protection.

More details are available on Essilor's website.

GREENHILLS MALL WINS TRIPADVISOR AWARD

Greenhills Mall recently won the Travelers' Choice Award, which is based on a year of TripAdvisor reviews prior to changes caused by the pandemic.

Located in San Juan, Greenhills Mall is known for offering fashion finds and gadgets, among others.

It is also one of the four Ortigas Malls in Metro Manila, along with Estancia, Tiendesitas, and Industria.

"Winners of the 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition," said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. "Although it's been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements.

LENOVO UNVEILS HOLIDAY LINEUP

Handout

Lenovo is set to release three premium laptops as part of its holiday line.

The ultra-slim Yoga Slim 9i laptop and the new 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible are part of the PC sub-brand Lenovo Yoga, designed for consumers with sophisticated taste.

There is also the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, which the brand says is the world's lightest 15-inch GeForce RTX gaming laptop.

More details are available on Lenovo's website, with pricing and availability in the Philippines to be announced soon.

LUXE BIDETS BY KOHLER

Handout

Kohler Co. aims to elevate the bathroom experience through premium products and designs such as the Luxe Hygiene Spray and C3-030 Manual Bidet Seat.

The Luxe Hygiene Spray boasts of advanced Katalyst air-induction spray technology that distributes water pressure evenly through its optimized nozzles, providing full coverage.

Its seamless antibacterial silicone handle prevents dirt traps and is easy to clean, while the premium metal body is resistant to damage and leaks.

The C3-030 Manual Bidet has a self-cleaning nozzle benefit, preventing the growth of germs that cause unpleasant odors, irritation, and sickness. It does not need to be plugged into a power socket or battery pack to deliver optimum functionality.

More details are available on Kohler's website.

ONITSUKA TIGER OPENS NEW BGC STORE

Handout

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has opened a new store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Located at Unit 1 Two Parkade Building at Bonifacio High Street Central, the 130-square-meter store will carry the brand's newest collection, which includes the high-top Fabre MP shoe, the low-cut Fabre EX shoe, and the D-Trainer MX shoe, among others.

Onitsuka Tiger assured customers that its BGC store implements strict safety and health measures.

More details are available at the Onitsuka Tiger Philippines pages on Facebook and Instagram.

PH GEOGREEN DROPS NEW LINE OF HAIKU FANS

Handout

Philippine Geogreen, known for its lineup of green products, has launched the newest line of industrial strength Haiku fans by Big Ass Fans.

The Haiku L series boasts of a permanent-magnet motor, seven airflow settings, and silent operation, with its ergonomic design promising to cool rooms at the fraction of the cost of air conditioning.

Users can also enjoy hands-free control by using Haiku's mobile app and voice integration, available as a Wi-Fi option.

More details are available on Philippine Geogreen's website.

SHOPBACK BRINGS BACK SHOPPING FESTIVAL

Handout

Online rewards platform Shopback is bringing back its shopping festival that stretches over four months in the Philippines starting September.

Called ShopFest, it connects online shopping events on September 9, October 10, November 11, and December 12.

Users of the app can expect several new features such as redeemable vouchers and a product comparison tool, as well as ramped up offerings from partner retailers.

There will also be promo hours with cashbacks of as much as 85% on selected merchants, and in-app games for consumers to play to win promotional coupons and rewards.

Shopback will also have a "99K" social media competition, which gives participants a chance to win P99,999 on September 9.