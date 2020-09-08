‘Mas marami tayo’: Pia Wurtzbach urges Filipinos to register to vote amid ‘worsening’ times

Pia Wurtzbach poses with the Philippine flag during her homecoming motorcade in Manila in 2016, after her Miss Universe reign. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — For Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, being heard on social media is not enough; words must be translated into actions, specifically by registering to be a voter.

After being mostly inactive on Twitter, the beauty queen issued a rare political statement on Monday following news of President Duterte granting absolute pardon to US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, who was convicted in the 2014 killing of Filipino transwoman Jennifer Laude.

“I’ll never get tired of saying this… #TransLivesMatter,” Wurtzbach, a vocal ally of the queer community, wrote.

Tuwing nagbabasa ako ng balita, palagi nalang palala ng palala yung mga nababasa ko. Ngayon ito naman? Hay... Eto nalang, let's all make sure we register to vote for the next elections. Each one of us. — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) September 7, 2020

“Tuwing nagbabasa ako ng balita, palagi nalang palala ng palala yung mga nababasa ko. Ngayon ito naman? Hay... Eto nalang, let's all make sure we register to vote for the next elections. Each one of us,” she said.

Sharing a step-by-step guide on how to register to vote for the 2022 national elections, Wurtzbach added: “Hindi na sapat na sa social media lang tayo naririnig. Our voices need to be heard thru our votes.”

She used the hashtags #MasMaramiTayo and #40MStrong, referring to an online youth movement urging millennials and Gen Z eligible voters to register.

Useful information! Please lahat tayo dapat mag register na maging voter. Bawat isa satin. 🙏 Hindi na sapat na sa social media lang tayo naririnig. Our voices need to be heard thru our votes. #MasMaramiTayo #MagparehistroKa https://t.co/0oUGn497yY — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) September 7, 2020

I will continue reminding everyone to register to vote. Dahil sigurado, maraming magpapabukas nito until the last minute. No more excuses (even for me) lahat tayo dapat registered na. Hindi enough na sa social media lang tayo naririnig. #MasMaramiTayo #MagparehistroKa #40MStrong — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) September 7, 2020

“I will continue reminding everyone to register to vote. Dahil sigurado, maraming magpapabukas nito until the last minute. No more excuses (even for me) lahat tayo dapat registered na. Hindi enough na sa social media lang tayo naririnig,” Wurtzbach said.

On Tuesday, Wurtzbach said her series of tweets the night prior drew “bashing,” but stood her ground.

“Sanay na sanay na po ako sa ganito. Noon pa man ay binabash na ko, even before Miss U,” said Wurtzbach, who joined the national pageant thrice before clinching the Philippine crown. “I learned that you should never be afraid to speak your mind especially when you know it’s right.”