MANILA - Residents captured photos breathtaking of "light pillars" that appeared in the sky in Isabela City, Basilan Sunday night.

Mark Vincent Wong Lauriaga, who took pictures of the phenomenon, said it was about 8:00 p.m. when they noticed the vertical beams of light in Brgy. Tabiawan.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that light pillars are formed when tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere reflect the light from the moon.