Heart Evangelista pens sweet birthday message for stepchildren

MANILA – Heart Evangelista penned a sweet message for her stepchildren Quino and Chesi as they celebrate their birthday.

On Instagram, Evangelista greeted the two a happy birthday and said: “I may not have given you the gift of life, but it has been such a wonderful experience taking care of you since you were four.”

Evangelista said she cannot wait for the adventures the two are going to have in their teens years.

Assuring them that they will always have her back, Evangelista said: “Although it won’t be easy (trust me, I’ve been there), I’ll be here to hold your hand every step of the way!”

Quino and Chesi are the kids of Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero with his former wife Christine Flores.

Last Mother’s Day, Quino and Chesi wrote Evangelista a touching card where they both thanked the actress for being their mother figure during quarantine.

Evangelista and Escudero tied the knot in 2015.