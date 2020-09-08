12th Gawad Buhay Awards: 'Lam-Ang,' 'Dani Girl' lead nominations

MANILA — An original musical about a Filipino folk hero and a re-staging of a tearjerking story of a girl with cancer lead the nominations for the country’s most prestigious theater awards.
As announced this Tuesday, The Sandbox Collective’s “Dani Girl” and Tanghalang Pilipino’s “Lam-Ang” received 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, for the 12th Gawad Buhay Awards, often considered the local version of Broadway’s Tony Awards, to be presented on October 8 at 8 p.m. via streaming on Philstage's Facebook page.
They were followed by the Philippine Opera Company’s “Passion,” a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical based on a little-known 19th century Italian novel, with nine nods.
It was also a good year for Repertory Philippines’s “The Quest for the Adarna,” a modern, kid-friendly take on the Pinoy epic. It has five nominations.
You can check out the full list of nominations for the 2020 Gawad Buhay Awards, as presented by Philstage, the country's alliance of performing arts companies, below:
Outstanding Translation or Adaptation
Guelan Luarca, “Coriolano” (TP)
Outstanding Original Book of a Musical
Luna Griño-Inocian, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
Outstanding Original Score
Fitz Bitana, Jen Darlene Torres and Eljay Castro Deldoc, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Vince Lim, Jeff Hernandez and Michelle Ngu, “Charot!” (Peta)
Outstanding Musical Direction
Daniel Bartolome, “Passion” (POC)
TJ Ramos, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Ejay Yatco, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Outstanding Choreography
JM Cabling, “Lam-ang” (TP)
PJ Rebullida, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
Outstanding Costume Design
Bonsai Cielo, “Coriolano” (TP)
Bonsai Cielo, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Daniel Gregorio, “Katsuri” (TP)
Tata Tuviera, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Outstanding Lighting Design
John Batalla, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
Dennis Marasigan, “Coriolano” (TP)
Meliton Roxas Jr., “Lam-ang” (TP)
Barbie Tan-Tiongco, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Shakira Villa-Symes, “Passion” (POC)
Outstanding Sound Design
Arvy Dimaculangan, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
Jethro Joaquin, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Glendfford Malimban, “Dani Girl” (SC)
TJ Ramos, “Coriolano” (TP)
TJ Ramos, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Outstanding Set Design
Ed Lacson Jr., “The Dresser” (Rep)
Joey Mendoza, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
Faust Peneyra, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Kayla Teodoro, “Dancing Lessons” (TBT)
Marco Viaña, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Female Lead Performance in a Play
Teresa Herrera, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
Jill Peña, “Dancing Lessons” (TBT)
Kakki Teodoro, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
Male Lead Performance in a Play
Audie Gemora, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Teroy Guzman, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Jonathan Tadioan, “Katsuri” (TP)
Marco Viaña, “Coriolano” (TP)
Marco Viaña, “Katsuri” (TP)
Female Featured Performance in a Play
Antonette Go, “Katsuri” (TP)
Sherry Lara, “Coriolano” (TP)
Tami Monsod, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Lhorvie Nuevo, “Katsuri” (TP)
Male Featured Performance in a Play
Jaime del Mundo, “The Dresser” (Rep)
Fernando Josef, “Katsuri” (TP)
Brian Sy, “Coriolano” (TP)
Jonathan Tadioan, “Coriolano” (TP)
Female Lead Performance in a Musical
Rebecca Coates, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Felicity Kyle Napuli, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, “Passion” (POC)
Male Lead Performance in a Musical
Vien King, “Passion” (POC)
JC Santos, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Female Featured Performance in a Musical
Jasmine Fitzgerald, “Passion” (POC)
Anna Luna, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Justine Narciso, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Male Featured Performance in a Musical
Paw Castillo, “Lam-ang” (TP)
Daniel Drilon, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Lorenz Martinez, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Juliene Mendoza, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Raul Montesa, “Passion” (POC)
Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play
Jenny Jamora, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
Francis Matheu, “Dancing Lessons” (TBT)
Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, “Katsuri” (TP)
Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical
Toff de Venecia, “Dani Girl” (SC)
Robbie Guevara, “Passion” (POC)
Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play
“Katsuri” (TP)
Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical
“Dani Girl” (SC)
“Lam-ang” (TP)
“Passion” (POC)
Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Play
“Dancing Lessons” (TBT)
“Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)
Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical
“Dani Girl” (SC)
“Passion” (POC)
Outstanding Production for Children
“The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)
Natatanging Gawad Buhay Lifetime Achievement Award
For Theatre
Freddie Santos
For Dance
Julie Borromeo