12th Gawad Buhay Awards: 'Lam-Ang,' 'Dani Girl' lead nominations

JC Santos stars in the title role of Tanghalang Pilipino's 'Lam-Ang,' which was one of the most-nominated musicals in the 12th Gawad Buhay Awards. Erickson Dela Cruz

MANILA — An original musical about a Filipino folk hero and a re-staging of a tearjerking story of a girl with cancer lead the nominations for the country’s most prestigious theater awards.

As announced this Tuesday, The Sandbox Collective’s “Dani Girl” and Tanghalang Pilipino’s “Lam-Ang” received 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, for the 12th Gawad Buhay Awards, often considered the local version of Broadway’s Tony Awards, to be presented on October 8 at 8 p.m. via streaming on Philstage's Facebook page.

They were followed by the Philippine Opera Company’s “Passion,” a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical based on a little-known 19th century Italian novel, with nine nods.

It was also a good year for Repertory Philippines’s “The Quest for the Adarna,” a modern, kid-friendly take on the Pinoy epic. It has five nominations.

You can check out the full list of nominations for the 2020 Gawad Buhay Awards, as presented by Philstage, the country's alliance of performing arts companies, below:

Outstanding Translation or Adaptation

Guelan Luarca, “Coriolano” (TP)

Outstanding Original Book of a Musical

Luna Griño-Inocian, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)

Outstanding Original Score

Fitz Bitana, Jen Darlene Torres and Eljay Castro Deldoc, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Vince Lim, Jeff Hernandez and Michelle Ngu, “Charot!” (Peta)

Outstanding Musical Direction

Daniel Bartolome, “Passion” (POC)

TJ Ramos, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Ejay Yatco, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Outstanding Choreography

JM Cabling, “Lam-ang” (TP)

PJ Rebullida, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)

Outstanding Costume Design

Bonsai Cielo, “Coriolano” (TP)

Bonsai Cielo, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Daniel Gregorio, “Katsuri” (TP)

Tata Tuviera, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Outstanding Lighting Design

John Batalla, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)

Dennis Marasigan, “Coriolano” (TP)

Meliton Roxas Jr., “Lam-ang” (TP)

Barbie Tan-Tiongco, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Shakira Villa-Symes, “Passion” (POC)

Outstanding Sound Design

Arvy Dimaculangan, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)

Jethro Joaquin, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Glendfford Malimban, “Dani Girl” (SC)

TJ Ramos, “Coriolano” (TP)

TJ Ramos, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Outstanding Set Design

Ed Lacson Jr., “The Dresser” (Rep)

Joey Mendoza, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)

Faust Peneyra, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Kayla Teodoro, “Dancing Lessons” (TBT)

Marco Viaña, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Female Lead Performance in a Play

Teresa Herrera, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)

Jill Peña, “Dancing Lessons” (TBT)

Kakki Teodoro, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)

Male Lead Performance in a Play

Audie Gemora, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Teroy Guzman, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Jonathan Tadioan, “Katsuri” (TP)

Marco Viaña, “Coriolano” (TP)

Marco Viaña, “Katsuri” (TP)

Female Featured Performance in a Play

Antonette Go, “Katsuri” (TP)

Sherry Lara, “Coriolano” (TP)

Tami Monsod, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Lhorvie Nuevo, “Katsuri” (TP)

Male Featured Performance in a Play

Jaime del Mundo, “The Dresser” (Rep)

Fernando Josef, “Katsuri” (TP)

Brian Sy, “Coriolano” (TP)

Jonathan Tadioan, “Coriolano” (TP)

Female Lead Performance in a Musical

Rebecca Coates, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Felicity Kyle Napuli, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, “Passion” (POC)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical

Vien King, “Passion” (POC)

JC Santos, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical

Jasmine Fitzgerald, “Passion” (POC)

Anna Luna, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Justine Narciso, “The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)

Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical

Paw Castillo, “Lam-ang” (TP)

Daniel Drilon, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Lorenz Martinez, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Juliene Mendoza, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Raul Montesa, “Passion” (POC)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play

Jenny Jamora, “Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)

Francis Matheu, “Dancing Lessons” (TBT)

Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, “Katsuri” (TP)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical

Toff de Venecia, “Dani Girl” (SC)

Robbie Guevara, “Passion” (POC)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play

“Katsuri” (TP)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical

“Dani Girl” (SC)

“Lam-ang” (TP)

“Passion” (POC)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Play

“Dancing Lessons” (TBT)

“Every Brilliant Thing” (SC)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical

“Dani Girl” (SC)

“Passion” (POC)

Outstanding Production for Children

“The Quest for the Adarna” (Rep)

Natatanging Gawad Buhay Lifetime Achievement Award

For Theatre

Freddie Santos

For Dance

Julie Borromeo