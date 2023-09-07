Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. Instagram/@michelledee

MANILA -- Michelle Dee continues to work on her pasarela or pageant walk as part of her preparations for this year's Miss Universe pageant.

The public was able to get a glimpse of her training on Wednesday, when a video of her "fierce" pasarela was uploaded on the Miss Universe Philippines' social media pages.

Another clip showed Dee meeting with fashion designer to the stars Mark Bumgarner, fueling speculations that she will wear one of his creations during the Miss Universe coronation night.

The beauty queen also wore a Bumgarner-designed gown when she won the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 title.

On top of her Miss Universe preparations, Dee has also started her training to be part of the Philippine Air Force.

Aside from being a beauty queen, she is also a model, entrepreneur, and actress.