A dive spot in Anilao, Batangas. Handout/File

MANILA -- The Philippines was once again hailed as Asia's Leading Dive Destination in this year's World Travel Awards (WTA).

Winners from Asia and Oceania were recently announced during an awarding ceremony in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Philippines won in the said category.

"The Philippines' fifth consecutive win as Asia's Leading Dive Destination further affirms the unparalleled beauty and megabiodiversity of our country loved by divers and tourists all over the world," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement released Wednesday.

The Asia's Leading Dive Destination award is based on both public votes and WTA's panel of travel professionals.

The following tourism players in the country also won awards this year:

Asia's Leading Boutique Beach Resort: Vivere Azure

Asia's Leading Business Hotel: Discovery Primea

Asia's Leading Casino Resort: Okada Manila

Asia's Leading Dive Resort: Atmosphere Resorts & Spa

Asia's Leading Fully Integrated Resort: City of Dreams Manila

Asia's Leading Private Island Resort: Amanpulo

Asia's Leading Serviced Apartments: Ascott Makati

The regional edition awardees, along with runners-up and last year's winners, are qualified for the WTA's World Edition in November.

The Philippines was proclaimed the World's Leading Dive Destination and World's Leading Beach Destination in last year's edition of the travel awards.