Maureen Wroblewitz opens up on past struggles with mental health

MANILA – Former beauty queen and model Maureen Wroblewitz recently took to social media to discuss her past struggles, including thoughts of taking her own life.

She opened up about these difficult moments from her youth during Suicide Prevention Month.

In an Instagram post, Wroblewitz credits her little sister for intervening during a vulnerable moment and informing her parents, which she believes may have ultimately saved her life.

“After losing my Mom at the age of 11 and experiencing more of life's difficulties soon after, I had slowly started losing faith in myself. I was fighting my inner demons alone because I chose to suffer in silence,” she began sharing her story.

“I didn't want to burden anyone with my problems but I also was too ashamed of them. I knew something was wrong but I wanted to hide that for as long as I could. It wasn't until one blurry night and suddenly I was exposed,” she continued.

Wroblewitz said she started seeing a therapist and after completing a few sessions, her father gifted her the book “Life Without Limits” by Nick Vujicic, who was born without arms and legs.

“That is what ultimately inspired me to change my outlook on life. Nick's story had made me realize that at just 13, I hadn't even seen the world yet. I didn't know what was yet to happen, and I thought 'What if I do become someone in this lifetime?' What if I get to inspire people with my story?' 'What if I'm meant for something bigger?' From then on I knew I had to make my dreams a reality, I knew I couldn't hide in my darkness forever,” she said.

Wroblewitz was convinced that telling her story was her purpose and that she had to work hard so she could become someone that she is proud of.

“Just that change of mindset opened a lot of doors for me. I started my fashion blog a few months later and even though I kept it a secret from people in my school out of fear of being judged, I shared about my life and my love for fashion. A year later I got discovered by my now momager on Instagram and 3 years after that, I was living my dreams in the Philippines.”

Wroblewitz said she has always wanted to share more about her mental health struggles but she never knew how. But she now understands that the best way to do it is to just speak her truth so people would listen.

“I believe that even if I get to help just one person by sharing my story, I have done something right. Depression is still a constant battle for me but I am no longer afraid to ask for help. I see my therapist every month, I have motivational calls with my momager and I have the support of my family and my boyfriend,” she said.

“I am grateful for all the people in my life who love and care for me. I wouldn't be here without them.. literally. To all my supporters, you have made my dreams possible and you still continue to do so.”

To end her post, Wroblewitz said she can now say that she is extremely proud of herself, not just for all her achievements “but for having found the strength to fight for what I believed in.”

“I'm glad I didn't give up on myself. I now know that I am truly meant for something bigger,” she concluded.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center (02) 804-HOPE (4673) 0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550 0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876 0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines: 0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305 (02) 893-7606 (24/7) (02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm) Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314 Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776