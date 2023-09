People walk by a statue of Freddie Mercury on the shore of Lake Geneva during the 52nd annual Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, 07 July 2018. The event runs from 29 June to 14 July. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

LONDON, United Kingdom - The piano Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose almost all of his greatest songs sold at auction in London on Wednesday for £1,742,000 ($2,198,927 or approximately P124 million).

The Yamaha quarter-tail piano, bought by Mercury in 1975, was among thousands of items going under the hammer in a sale of memorabilia at Sotheby’s auction house.

