Poster for the 2023 Korea Film Festival, running from September 21 to 26, 2023. Photos courtesy of the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines

MANILA — Filipino moviegoers can experience South Korea's breathtaking sceneries through the movies that will be showcased at the 2023 Korean Film Festival (KFF) later this month.

With the theme "Ka-ja (Let's go)! Korea Through Films," the 2023 KFF will run from September 22 to 26, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines said in a press release.

The KCC advised interested moviegoers to check its social media pages for the list of participating cinemas, screening schedules and ticketing guidelines.

The seven featured films aim to take viewers on a trip to various locations across South Korea, in line with the celebration of the KCC's Korea Tourism Promotion Month.

"Get ready to immerse yourself in the heart and soul of Korea's picturesque landscapes through the lens of seven captivating Korean films," the KCC said.

Movie poster for 'Jukdo Surfing Diary.' Movie poster for 'Life is Beautiful.' Movie poster for 'Gyeongju.' Movie poster for 'Everglow.' Movie poster for 'Bori.' Movie poster for 'Director's Intention.' Movie poster for 'The Book of Fish.'

The lineup includes the 2022 musical movie "Life Is Beautiful," the 2021 black-and-white flick "The Book of Fish," and the coming-of-age drama "Bori," among others.

"Each of these cinematic gems was meticulously shot in breathtaking locations across Korea, such as Gangneung, Busan, Jeju, Gyeongju, Yangyang, Paju, and Sinan," the KCC said.

"It'll be a complete top to bottom tour of the country after witnessing these films," it added.

The KFF is co-presented by the KCC and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in collaboration with the Korean Film Council, Film Development Council of the Philippines, SM Cinemas and Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office.

Film workshop

On September 21, the KCC will also host a film production workshop at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde campus, as part of its "Meet the Mentor" series.

Meet the Mentor - DLS-CSB

The panel includes production company The Lamp CEO Park Eun-kyung, film production director Lee Yeon-hwa, and Filipino director and producer Perci Intalan.

"This event's goal is to impart the film industry's best practices of both Korea and Philippines to the audience in hopes of providing the spark for a potential collaboration between the two countries in the near future," the KCC said.

Those interested to attend the film workshop can register through this link until September 15.

