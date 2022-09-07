LIST: What to expect from 9.9 sale events

MANILA -- Excited for the upcoming 9.9 sale events? Here's what to expect from e-commerce platforms, brands, and more.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

LAZADA

Lazada is holding the 9.9 Mega Brands Sale from September 9 to 11, with deals such as fast and free shipping with no minimum spend and up to 90% off on selected items.

Shoppers can also expect perks such as stackable vouchers, cashback, and other surprises during the three-day sale.

LOVE, BONITO

Women's fashion brand Love, Bonito is holding a 9.9 Sale on its website from September 8 to 9.

Customers can get 10% off plus free shipping on a range of tops, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, pants, and more by using the promo code SEPT10-INTL during the promo period.

OPPO

Oppo is set to offer treats and deals on its 9.9 Mega Sale on Shopee and Lazada from September 9 to 11.

Customers can enjoy up to 59% off on gadgets, as well as discount vouchers, cashbacks, and freebies such as SIM cards, SD cards, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

Devices bundled with Oppo Enco Buds will also be available during the promo period.

SHOPBACK

ShopBack is holding the 9.9 ShopFest until September 12, giving customers the chance to win P99,000 worth of prizes.

Deals from ShopBack's 600 partner merchants such as Lazada, Shein, Uniqlo, iHerb, Edamama, Adidas, Agoda, Razer Gold, Samsung, Nike, and more are available during the promo period.

The shopping and rewards platform is also holding the ShopBack Bingo, where participants need to complete at least five challenges on the ShopBack app to qualify for the grand draw.

SHOPEE

Shopee is holding the 9.9 Super Shopping Day with P1 deals, free shipping with no minimum spend, and a new game that lets users win big prizes.

Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 90% on select products, as well as special offers and storewide discounts from brands such as P&G, Olay, Oppo, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Pedigree, Garnier, Huawei, Adidas, Xiaomi, POCO, Ace Hardware, Uni-Care, Abbott, GameXtreme, Belo, Inspi, and more.

Customers can also get a chance to win P1 million with Shopee's 9.9 ShopeePay Shop & Win. Those who wish to join and be eligible for the draw need to purchase on the Shopee app and claim the code by September 9.

SSI

Store Specialists Inc. (SSI) is offering deals on select brands and items as part of its 9.9 sale.

Customers can buy 2 and get their third item at P99 at Nine West; enjoy 40% off for a minimum purchase of P4,000 on Old Navy pieces; and get a free large tech pouch from Coach for every single-receipt purchase of P20,000.

SSI also offers up to 50% off on brands such as Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Banana Republic, Armani Exchange, Kurt Geiger, Pazzion, Coach, Marc Jacobs, Kenneth Cole, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jessica, Marks and Spencer, DKNY, Pazzion, Hogan, Tod’s, Michael Kors, Women’s Secret, Clarks, Kurt Geiger, Anne Klein, and Old Navy.

The deals are available in-store and at SSI's shopping channels such as Trunc.ph and The Specialist.

VIVO

Vivo is joining the 9.9 festivities with its Super Shopping Day from September 9 to 11.

The brand will be offering deals on its newest and best-selling smartphones and devices on its website, as well as on its official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Some of the featured products include the Y02s, T1x, and Y76 5G, V23 5G, and X80 Series. Customers can also enjoy vouchers and freebies such as tumblers, clock speakers, and neckbands.

