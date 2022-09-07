MANILA -- Miss Universe Bahrain has given another role to the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa in its upcoming pageant.

The former Miss International will serve as one of the judges of Miss Universe Bahrain 2022, as announced earlier this week.

She will join the likes of singer J. Rey Soul, actresses Urvashi Rautela and Mai Omar, model Natalia Barulich, entrepreneur Julianne Holt-Kailihiwa, influencer Faryal Makhdoom, Smile Train senior vice president for community and ambassador development Troy Reinhart, and celebrity doctor Nader Saab.

Last June, Verzosa was introduced as the head of empowerment of Miss Universe Bahrain. Leading the organization as president and national director is Josh Yugen, a Dubai-based Filipino magazine publisher.

Seven candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent Bahrain in this year's Miss Universe pageant.

The coronation night for Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 will be shown online at 6 p.m. on September 11 (Dubai time).

